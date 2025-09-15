New bakery set to open in Horsham

A new bakery shop is set to open in Horsham town centre.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop – 7th Heaven Bakery – is situated on the site of the former Moscy store in the Carfax.

The store describes itself as being ‘proud to be a leading bakery chain with a live kitchen concept, operating over 350 outlets across 125+ cities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website it states: “Present in India and now in the United Kingdom, and also expanding to the United States. Renowned for its exceptional work, it has earned recognition as a multi-award-winning bakery café.

A new bakery shop is set to open in Horsham town centre

“At 7th Heaven, we believe that every cake has a story, and that story deserves to be fresh, personal, and memorable. Our 7-Minute Live Kitchen sets us apart, offering a one-of-a-kind experience where you can witness your cake come to life in just 7 minutes.

"From selecting your favorite flavours to customizing your style, the process is as exciting as the final creation – ensuring each bite is fresh and uniquely yours.

“We take immense pride in using only the finest quality ingredients, ensuring every product meets the highest standards of taste and excellence. Whether it’s a luxurious tiered cake, a comforting brownie, or a fun-filled cupcake, our pricing is designed to make happiness affordable for everyone.

“7th Heaven isn’t just a bakery; it’s an experience where celebrations begin, memories are baked, and love is shared – one delicious bite at a time.”