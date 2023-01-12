A new butcher’s shop is opening in Hastings town centre soon.

Beak & Tail will be based in Robertson Street and run by brothers Sean and Tom Conneely.

Both have worked most of their lives as butchers and are hoping to open their new business next month.

Sean said: “We've had the keys for the shop just over a month now and have been working around the clock on the refit. which is now coming to the final stages. We plan to be open in February.”

Sean and Tom Conneely

Sean, 30, said he started as a Saturday boy, working for Steve Polley in Lydd when he was 12. He finished school when he was 16 and did an NVQ.

He said: “I then worked for Jamie Oliver for one year in his now closed butchers called Barbacoa in St Pauls, London. This led to me being sponsored for 16 months to work in San Francisco as a butcher.

“On my return from San Francisco I stayed local for around two years, worked for John Howe in New Romney butchers for just shy of a year, then worked for Jamie Wickens, The Ship in Winchelsea Beach for a year.

“I spent one year working for H.G Walters, arguably the most popular and biggest butchers in London. I worked in the unit on the Park Royal estate. This is by far the largest place I've worked, with more than 200 staff working here in the wholesale unit, which from here they supplied The River Caffe, Harrods, La Petit Mason, Tom Kerridge, Patty & Bun, to name a few.

“I then spent a year in Provenance butchers in Chelsea just of Sloane Square on Pavilion Road. I was then offered a role from Notting Hill Meat and Fish to manage there store just off Portobello Road This was my first role as a manager so I learned a lot rather quickly and this is where I befriended my now business partner Andrew Wrong.”