New coffee shop opens in Eastbourne Railway Station

Foundry Coffee opened on August 1 in the old ticket office.

The coffee shop has been set up by Richard Carter, who owns the Foundry Pub in Brighton.

Mr Carter said: “When I was initially shown this venue I immediately thought it should be a coffee shop as it was perfect for it.

"From the first moment I was in the venue I could picture what it would look like and what sights and sounds would come out of it, and it excited me.

"We are building a business, starting in Eastbourne, where our goal is to have the local community talk about us with pride as a quality brand.”

The cafe is also displaying artwork from Brighton artist Cassette Lord.

A spokesperson from Foundry Coffee said: “The space has been lovingly transformed into an airy, atmospheric coffee store that will stand out in Eastbourne.

“Foundry Coffee will make sure that you never have to wait for your coffee, whilst not compromising on the quality, so that from the first sip to the last drop it is worth returning for every day."

The coffee is roasted by Brighton brand The Milk Shed Coffee Roasters, which focuses on sustainability.

Mr Carter added: “Speed is important, not just for the positioning of the venue in a commuter train station, but for the general offering and customer satisfaction.

"We have planned the flow of the venue for customers to make it as speedy or as slow as they want.”

The cafe has also created ‘ethical and nurturing’ partnerships with local businesses.

The spokesperson said: “The bread for the sandwiches, pastries and cakes will be supplied by local Poppyseed Bakery.

Mr Cartner added: “We met Lee [Smith] and just loved the open, honest nature of his work, we got on well and tasted his products - it was a done deal as they are simply delicious”.

The cafe said it stocks like-minded soft drink brands that don’t include ‘anything nasty’ or use plastic packaging.

There is also a retail section in the venue selling a selection of coffee products.

According to the cafe it is planning to employ 10 people.

Foundry Coffee is open between 5.30am-6pm on weekdays and from 8am-6pm on weekends.

