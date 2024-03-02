Souvlaki Bar opened in South Street – in the unit formerly occupied by KFC – on Thursday, February 22.

Chef George Mukaj will run the new business with his wife Angela Sedaraj.

Angela said: "When we first moved to the UK seven years ago, we lived in Lancing and really liked Worthing.

"My husband is a chef and wanted to open a restaurant somewhere. The idea started a year and half ago as we thought Worthing was missing a Greek restaurant."

Since the idea was formed, a number of Greek-style eateries have opened up in the town – but Angela feels Souvlaki Bar will offer something different.

"We’ve got classic style Greek food and mixed grills as well as salads,” she said. “We can offer wine for celebrations.

"We want to see what people here in Worthing like. We are planning to do special menus and have more traditional Greek food.

“It is our first ever restaurant.”

George worked in restaurants in Greece for ten years before moving to England, when he started working in Brighton.

"It was his dream to open a restaurant and I’m helping him,” Angela said.

"We can see people like us. We have been busy. We will become busier in a month or two.

"We would love customers to come and give us a chance, try our food and we’re sure you will be satisfied and come again.”

The new restaurant is open seven days a week, from 11am to 11pm and offers delivery services via Deliveroo and Just Eat.

