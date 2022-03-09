New Haywards Heath art gallery promises "new and innovative platform for contemporary art"

Landscape photographer Josh Elphick

The inaugural exhibition will feature the work of award-winning Sussex photographer Josh Elphick, who won the National Young Landscape Photographer of the Year Award in 2020 at 17 years of age.

Town Mayor Cllr Howard Mundin said: “This is fantastic news for Haywards Heath and for visitors to our town.

“I am delighted to be attending the opening of this new gallery, eager to meet Josh and excited to see the work of this promising young photographer.

“Josh has very kindly donated a signed copy of his award-winning image Counting Sheep to the opening raffle, with funds raised from this going towards my mayor’s charity.

“His work has already graced the walls of both Haywards Heath Station and Burgess Hill station so make sure you pop along, meet the artist and see his stunning exhibition in this exciting new venue for our town.

“Entry is free but please make sure you buy a raffle ticket to be in with a chance to win this fantastic piece of photographic art!”

The new gallery is brought to Haywards Heath by Creative Mid Sussex who are launching this new initiative with the support of Haywards Heath Town Council, local businesses, The Royal Society for the Arts, Creative UK, East Sussex College Group and Waitrose plc.

Nigel Allyson-Ryan, from Creative Mid Sussex, added: “I am proud and privileged to be collaborating with Haywards Heath Town Council, East Sussex College, Creative Mid Sussex, the Royal Society for the Arts and all the other partners involved in this exciting opportunity to demonstrate the importance and benefit of the creative industries to our community.

“Creativity impacts health and wellbeing, place making, education, the economy and improves quality of life!

“We are also blessed to have such a talented young artist whose work has already been nationally recognised, on display at this new and innovative platform for contemporary art.

“This is a long overdue game changer for the reputation and perception of Haywards Heath and Mid Sussex with more to come, so watch this space.”

The mayor’s charity is raising funds towards a Therapy Garden for the Sussex Rehabilitation Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath to enhance the therapy given to stroke survivors and to provide a tranquil and beautiful meeting space for them to get together with their family and friends who support them.