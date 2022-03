The Bungalow Tea Room in Tanfield Court has announced it will open its doors on Saturday (March 12).

It offers an afternoon tea package including a selection of cakes, scones, a selection of sandwiches, fresh strawberries and unlimited tea and coffee.

The owners say that the tea room’s opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm and on Sundays from 10am-4pm.

A new tea room is opening in Horsham on Saturday