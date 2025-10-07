New landlords win praise after taking over West Sussex village pub
The Queens Head in West Chiltington closed temporarily earlier this summer but has now reopened under new management.
Barbados-born chef Curtis Greenidge and his partner Mark are now at the helm of the 17th century pub which has launched a new menu with Sunday lunches on offer, along with occasional authentic Caribbean buffets. And they are already getting booked up for their special Christmas dinner.
Meanwhile, customers are praising the pub’s new fare. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent quality and good value food and drink,” adding: “The Sunday roasts were really tasty, and we also particularly enjoyed Curtis's Bajan fishcakes and the jumbo prawns for starters.
“Looking forward too to the occasional Caribbean buffet nights and other events they are planning. A thorough refurb has given the pub a welcoming vibe, making it a very pleasant spot to while away some time in good company.”