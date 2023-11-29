Tesco's West Durrington store has brought in new parking restrictions ahead of the festive period – raising fears that the neighbouring community centre will suffer.

The supermarket has introduced a new two-hour, free parking time limit, to improve the availability of parking spaces for customers visiting its West Durrington Extra store.

This two-hour maximum stay restriction is in place on the private land between 6am and 10pm. There is a one-hour maximum stay restriction between 10pm and 12am. There is a 15-minute maximum stay between 12am and 6am daily & between 6pm and 12am on Sundays. No vehicles can return within one hour.

There is some concern that the move will cause ‘confusion and worry’ to shoppers.

Dave Taylor, of Cotswold Road, Worthing, penned a letter to the Worthing Herald to express his concerns about a different issue.

He wrote: “Locally Tesco are responsible for a number of initiatives that benefit different parts of the local community. Well done Tesco.

"In stark contrast is their proposal to limit free parking to two hours at their West Durrington site.

"I and hundreds of others are regular users of the Durrington Community Centre; often our activities last more than two hours which would make the cost of attendance prohibitive. Tesco must find a workable alternative otherwise the community centre will face a lingering death."

Durrington Community Centre is described on its website as a ‘thriving community space’ in the heart of the neighbourhood.

The community centre first opened to the public in April 1985 but moved into a new building in October 2011.

Since then, it has ‘gone from strength to strength’ – encouraging new groups and welcoming new members from the community.

Yoga, art classes and meditation sessions are among the ‘wide range of activities’ on offer at the centre, which is based at the front of the Tesco car park.

Dozens of other events are held, every day of the week – with some classes running for more than two hours.

The Herald understands Tesco is actively working with the local community centre to find a solution to the issues raised and will update the community in due course.

