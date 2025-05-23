To be named Milfey Patisserie, it will sell a range of French desserts, cakes, coffees, savoury items for people to eat in or take away.

It will be run by patisserie chef Eles Zhuri, who has 20 years of experience in the industry having previously worked for Hilton Hotels, and her sister-in-law Elena Zhuri, who will run the front-of-house.

Kostas Zhuri, Elena’s husband and Eles’s brother, is helping with the construction of the new business. It will be based at 45 Brighton Road, in the space previously occupied by LA Aesthetics, and is due to open some time next month (June).

Kostas said: “We’re working with an interior designer to make the space rustic and beautiful.

"We want people to come in and feel like they’re sitting in their home. We want to make it warm and welcoming for people.”

The name Milfey comes from the French dessert mille-feuille, sometimes also known as a Napoleon cake. Translated it means a thousand layers, and is a classic patisserie item consisting of puff pastry and vanilla cream.

The Zhuri family is from Greece, where mille-feuille is known as milfey (pronounced millfay), hence the name of the business.

Eles makes a wide range of patisserie item, but Kostas said she is particularly known for making milfey mixed with blueberries and strawberries. She will also have several signature desserts on the menu.

For more information about Milfey Patisserie, see its new website.

1 . Milfey Milfey patisserie is opening in Worthing in June Photo: Katherine HM

