New restaurant opens in Horsham

A new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
Chak De India opened its doors this week on the site of the former Lemon Grass restaurant in Horsham’s Bishopric.

The restaurant says it offers ‘authentic Indian flavours.’

The new Chak de India restaurant opened in Horsham's Bishopric this week
In a message on social media, the restaurant urges customers: “Unleash a burst of spices and exquisite taste that will transport you straight to the streets of India!”

Lemon Grass Thai restaurant shut suddenly in May last year. It announced its closure ‘with sorrow.’

