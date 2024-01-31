New restaurant opens in Horsham
A new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chak De India opened its doors this week on the site of the former Lemon Grass restaurant in Horsham’s Bishopric.
The restaurant says it offers ‘authentic Indian flavours.’
In a message on social media, the restaurant urges customers: “Unleash a burst of spices and exquisite taste that will transport you straight to the streets of India!”
Lemon Grass Thai restaurant shut suddenly in May last year. It announced its closure ‘with sorrow.’