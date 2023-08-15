New restaurant opens in Horsham town centre
A new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.
Istanbul Mezze is at 15b West Street at its junction with Blackhorse Way.
Restaurant director Zhulien Naskov said the Turkish-style eatery has a small dine-in area but also provides a takeaway service.
The menu includes hot and cold starters, vegetarian options, pasta, side dishes, wraps – and more.
Have you read? Cancer patients in Horsham and Crawley face ‘longest waiting times in England’ for care
It also offers children’s meals and soft drinks.
The restaurant, which opened on Sunday, is on the site of the former Tasty House Chinese eatery.