New restaurant opens in Horsham town centre

A new restaurant has opened in Horsham town centre.
By Sarah Page
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

Istanbul Mezze is at 15b West Street at its junction with Blackhorse Way.

Restaurant director Zhulien Naskov said the Turkish-style eatery has a small dine-in area but also provides a takeaway service.

The menu includes hot and cold starters, vegetarian options, pasta, side dishes, wraps – and more.

Istanbul Mezze has opened in Horsham town centre

It also offers children’s meals and soft drinks.

The restaurant, which opened on Sunday, is on the site of the former Tasty House Chinese eatery.

