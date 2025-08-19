New restaurant to open in Worthing – and there's not long to wait
Marley Turkish restaurant and bar has taken on the space previously occupied by Mangiamo in Chapel Road.
Owner Erhan Mutlu said he and his business partners hoped to open the business by the end of the month.
He added: “We are opening a brand new Turkish Restaurant at 47-49 Chapel Road, Worthing, called Marley Turkish Restaurant. I am the main owner of the restaurant, and I’m working with my brother and cousin, as well as a business partner who have huge experience in the restaurant industry.
"We have been searching through so many places and found this great premises and started investing. Hopefully in a week to 10 days from today we will be able to start serving to people in Worthing with our excellent Turkish hospitality.
"We aim to provide great Turkish food as well as with breakfast, burgers, kebabs and salads.”