A signs has appeared on Railway Approach this week. It reads: “No parking. A £100 penalty notice (reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days) may be issued to any vehicles parked in this area.”

A second sign warns that parking on the pavement is also prohibited.

According to the sign, the APCOA Parking company is responsible for the new rule, in partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

GTR said the signs are in place to prevent vehicles parking on double yellow lines and making the area unsafe for pedestrians crossing the road.

Arrow Taxi Group driver Vinnie Saunders said: “It is just silly. They have taken away the drop off bay. Now they have put signs up saying it's a £100 fine for anyone stopping there.

"Where are we supposed to drop off, being a taxi driver? I haven't been fined yet but me and 250 Arrow taxi drivers are all worried about we're going to drop people.

“You can't stop right outside the station because there are bus stops. They have taken the only drop off bay that there was. Drivers are going to have to say they can't take any jobs to and from the station.”

Mr Saunders, who has been a taxi driver for 15 years, said it people leaving the station with suitcases will have to walk over the road to the Arrows office to call a taxi.

"There was no consultation with any of us,” he added.

"One of our drivers stopped in the car park out the back and he got fined. He didn't pay to park – all he did was drop off a customer.”

GTR said there is a taxi rank near the front entrance of the train station that taxi drivers can use. Alternatively, there is a ‘20-minute grace period’ in place in the station car park.

A spokesperson added: “Warning signs were put outside Worthing train station in March 2024 to stop vehicles parking on the pavement and on double yellow lines, both of which present real danger to cyclists and pedestrians. Taxis drivers should be using the taxi rank, which is located near the front of Worthing station. If anyone has been issued with a Penalty Notice they feel is unjustified, they should follow the appeals process.”

1 . Motorists cannot stop outside railway station Motorists have been warned they will be fined up to £100 if they stop outside Worthing Railway Station. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

