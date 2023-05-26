A new Sainsbury’s store is set to open in a Sussex village next week.

The retailer is to launch a new ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ store in Henfield at premises previously occupied by Knight’s Budgens in the village High Street on May 31.

When it first announced plans for the new store in February, Sainsbury’s said it was investing more than £1 million to transform the store and existing Budgens staff would be given a chance to transfer to Sainsbury’s.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: “Sainsbury’s Neighbourhood Hubs are a food-led interpretation of our renowned supermarket offer, whose size sits between that of convenience stores and supermarkets.

A new Sainsbury's is to open in a Sussex village next week (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Their specifically curated product ranges, as well as carefully selected locations in communities throughout the UK, aim to give customers access to everything they need to complete a weekly shop locally.