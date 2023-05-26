Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

New Sainsbury's store set to open in Sussex village

A new Sainsbury’s store is set to open in a Sussex village next week.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th May 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:29 BST

The retailer is to launch a new ‘Neighbourhood Hub’ store in Henfield at premises previously occupied by Knight’s Budgens in the village High Street on May 31.

When it first announced plans for the new store in February, Sainsbury’s said it was investing more than £1 million to transform the store and existing Budgens staff would be given a chance to transfer to Sainsbury’s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain said: “Sainsbury’s Neighbourhood Hubs are a food-led interpretation of our renowned supermarket offer, whose size sits between that of convenience stores and supermarkets.

Most Popular
A new Sainsbury's is to open in a Sussex village next week (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)A new Sainsbury's is to open in a Sussex village next week (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
A new Sainsbury's is to open in a Sussex village next week (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Have you read? Famed Depeche Mode musician Alan Wilder tells of ‘sorrow’ at selling his luxury Sussex home

New radio service broadcasts ‘sounds of nature’ at Knepp Estate near Horsham

Horsham woman’s shock as car sinks into tarmac and ‘lifts’ road surface

"Their specifically curated product ranges, as well as carefully selected locations in communities throughout the UK, aim to give customers access to everything they need to complete a weekly shop locally.

"The vision for these stores is to be the best ‘in neighbourhood’ one-stop offer, with great value product choice and community at their heart.”

Related topics:SussexHenfield