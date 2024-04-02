Natty Noo Designs has opened in Horsham's Carfax

Natty Noo Designs is an arts and crafts shop and has opened on the site of the former Shakeaway store in the Carfax.

As well as featuring arts and crafts it also sells books, gifts and seasonal clothing.

The shop is the second to be established in Horsham within weeks. Luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat opened premises in West Street two weeks ago.