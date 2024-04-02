New shop opens in Horsham town centre
A new shop has opened in Horsham town centre.
Natty Noo Designs is an arts and crafts shop and has opened on the site of the former Shakeaway store in the Carfax.
As well as featuring arts and crafts it also sells books, gifts and seasonal clothing.
The shop is the second to be established in Horsham within weeks. Luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat opened premises in West Street two weeks ago.
The number of empty shops remains low in Horsham compared with other districts.