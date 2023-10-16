BREAKING
New shop set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre

A new shop is getting set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
The shop – Valsa Gelato in Horsham’s Bishopric – is an ice-cream parlour with a difference.

In a notice, the shop says: “Ciao, Horsham. We are Valsa Gelato – luxury home-made Italian artisan Gelato.”

The store, which is near the Lynd Cross pub, is currently hiring staff.

Valsa Gelato is set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah PageValsa Gelato is set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah Page
Valsa Gelato is set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre. Photo: Sarah Page

It is the latest shop set to open in the town centre.

It follows the opening of the homeware, fashion and gift store Vinegar Hill in Horsham’s Carfax three weeks ago.

