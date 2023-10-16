New shop set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham town centre
A new shop is getting set to bring a taste of Italy to Horsham.
The shop – Valsa Gelato in Horsham’s Bishopric – is an ice-cream parlour with a difference.
In a notice, the shop says: “Ciao, Horsham. We are Valsa Gelato – luxury home-made Italian artisan Gelato.”
The store, which is near the Lynd Cross pub, is currently hiring staff.
It is the latest shop set to open in the town centre.
It follows the opening of the homeware, fashion and gift store Vinegar Hill in Horsham’s Carfax three weeks ago.