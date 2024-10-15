Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new pretzel shop is set to open at a railway station in Sussex.

Auntie Anne’s – ‘the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel brand’ – has announced the grand opening of its newest store at Brighton Railway Station next Tuesday (October 22).

Members of the public have been invited to the grand opening, which will see 100 free pretzels given away to the first 100 guests from 4pm.

The event – between 3.45pm and 6pm – will also feature a giant pretzel pulling ceremony; more promotions, giveaways and offers as well as appearances from Auntie Anne’s mascot Mr Twisty.

Auntie Anne’s has announced the grand opening of its newest store at Brighton Railway Station next Tuesday (October 22). Photo: Auntie Anne’s

Stephen MacCallaugh, head of stations at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re delighted that Auntie Anne’s is opening its first ever railway unit at Brighton station.

"This is great news for our customers, who can enjoy freshly baked pretzels and other treats as part of their journey.

"It’s fantastic to see Auntie Anne’s investing in our station, following a difficult period for businesses, and we look forward to seeing this retail unit thrive within the Brighton community.”

Auntie Anne’s began as a single stand selling handmade pretzels and fresh-squeezed lemonade at a Pennsylvania farmer’s market. It has since become the ‘largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise in the world’.

Auntie Anne’s began as a single stand selling handmade pretzels and fresh-squeezed lemonade at a Pennsylvania farmer’s market. It has since become the ‘largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise in the world’. Photo: Auntie Anne’s

A spokesperson for the business said: “Auntie Anne’s is committed to bringing its iconic hand-rolled pretzels to new communities around the world.

"The new store in Brighton Railway Station will offer a variety of freshly-baked pretzels, pretzel dogs, and other delicious snacks, providing a new go- to spot for local residents."

With more than 2,000 locations in at least 25 countries as of December 31, 2023, Auntie Anne’s ‘mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long’ in the full view of guests.

The spokesperson continued: “For 2024, Auntie Anne’s has proudly unveiled a dynamic branding update, part of GoTo Foods global growth strategy to accelerate and grow the iconic brand.

"New branding, logo, uniforms, menu, and store design are designed to empower a new generation to ‘Twist Up Your Day’ embodying boldness, playfulness, and authenticity.

"The brand’s evolution remains authentic to the essence of Auntie Anne’s – signature, hand-rolled pretzels prepared with the same time-honoured recipe for 30 years.”

