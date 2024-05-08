New shop to open in Worthing town centre next week
A new store will open its doors in Montague Street for the first time next week.
Card Factory will open on Saturday, May 18, in the unit previously occupied by Clintons cards.
The national card shop chain already has a branch at 82/84 Montague Street. The newest branch will be just a few doors down at number 58, where old signage shows it used to be a Clintons cards.
The poster in the window of the new store says: “Worthing let’s get the party started! Store opening May 18th.”
Refurbishment work has been being carried out on the premises for the past few weeks.
Card Factory has been asked for comment and details of what will happen to the existing store.
