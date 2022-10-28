Kinsbrook Farmhouse in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, has announced that it will open on Wednesday (November 2).

The shop – on the site of Kinsbrook Vineyard – will feature a deli counter, baked goods, dairy, fresh produce and flowers, dry store, local honey, homewares, craft beers and ciders.

It is planned to open a butchery counter at the shop at a later date – November 17. A spokesperson for the shop said: “Working with local, small producers is really important to us and we’ve lovingly put together our opening product list for the shop, which we will grow over time.

A new farm shop - Kinsbrook Farmhouse - is getting set to open at Kinsbrook Vineyard at the foot of the South Downs

"In the butchery, we will only be working with local farmers producing ethically-sourced, high-welfare meats.

"Our deli counter will feature over 30 English cheeses with a significant portion sourced from Sussex itself, and we’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with so many brilliant small producers who are aligned with our own ethos to stock our shelves.

“On the first floor, our eatery will serve up freshly baked cakes, coffees and nibbles every day of the week. We’ll be serving hot food Wednesdays - Sundays from 12pm - 3pm and our head chef has carefully put together a considered lunch menu which will integrate cuts from the butchery counter to minimise wastage.”

The shop will be open seven days a week.