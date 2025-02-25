New supermarket to open in Worthing this week

Worthing’s latest supermarket will open its doors for the first time this week.

Aydo International Supermarket, in Portland Road, is planning a soft opening on Thursday (February 27), followed by an official grand opening on Saturday (March 1).

Run by Aydin Unat, it will sell fresh products, fruit and vegetables, household and store-cupboard items from a range of countries including Turkey, the UK, Albania, Romania, Poland and more.

Aydin said: “We’re excited. There has been a lot of people asking when we’re going to open, so we’re happy we finally are at that point.

Aydo International Supermarket is opening in Portland Road, Worthing, in the spot previously occupied by HISBE

"I used to always come across to Worthing to see friends and I saw this unit and thought it would be ideal for an international supermarket as there is nothing on that scale in Worthing currently.

"We have also got a butchers serving fresh meat that will be halal. We will do our own bakery as well that provides freshly cooked bread and other items. It’s something nice for the community, I think.”

The unit Aydo is occupying previously housed ‘supermarket rebel’ HISBE, which was declared insolvent and went into voluntary liquidation at the beginning of last year.

Aydin previously ran a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant called Aydo Lounge & Grill at Brighton Marina, as well as a smaller store in Southwick called Adur Express.

Aydin is Kurdish and from Turkey. He currently lives in Brighton, but hopes to move to Worthing in the future. At Aydo, there will be a focus on Turkish and UK products, but Aydin is keen there is as wide a mix of items on sale as possible.

Aydo will be open seven days a week: from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Thursday; and 8am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday.