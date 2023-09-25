BREAKING
New tapas and wine bar gets set to open in Horsham

A new wine and tapas bar is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Named Bachata, the bar is in East Street and is on the site of the former Zeyfin fish restaurant.

Owner Ercan Yuzey is currently seeking a license from Horsham District Council to install outdoor seating at the bar.

The premises were previously Restaurant Tristan which closed suddenly in March last year.

