New tapas and wine bar gets set to open in Horsham
A new wine and tapas bar is getting set to open in Horsham town centre.
Named Bachata, the bar is in East Street and is on the site of the former Zeyfin fish restaurant.
Owner Ercan Yuzey is currently seeking a license from Horsham District Council to install outdoor seating at the bar.
The premises were previously Restaurant Tristan which closed suddenly in March last year.