A new upmarket coffee shop is getting ready to open in Horsham town centre.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters – which has branches in Lewes, Chichester and Brighton – is to open on the former site of Specsavers opticians in West Street.

Specsavers relocated to larger premises opposite the Lynd Cross pub in May.

The coffee shop plans to roast its own coffee beans for use at, and sale from, the Horsham premises.

Trading Post Coffee Roasters was first launched in 2017 when it opened its first venue in Ship Street, Brighton, with a coffee roastery, coffee bar, and eatery.

It later expanded to Cliffe High Street, Lewes, and Kensington Gardens, Brighton, and opened The Roastery on Sydney Street, Brighton, in 2020.

The company says: “Our signature blends are developed and perfected with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every cup is a masterpiece.

"We also offer full barista training for our wholesale customers, which is a testament to our dedication to sharing our passion for coffee with the wider community.

“But it's not just about the coffee; we're an independent, family-run business, committed to supporting community projects in the local area. Every cup of coffee is a celebration of the highest quality and ethical standards, from the origins of the beans to the way they're roasted and served.

“In 2021, we proudly opened our latest site in South Street, Chichester, featuring an on-site coffee roasting machine, coffee bar, and eatery. This is where the magic happens, as our artisan coffee is roasted daily in small batches by hand, ensuring maximum freshness and the unmistakable taste that Trading Post Coffee Roasters is known for.”