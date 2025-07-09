New Worthing preloved book and coffee shop wants to be a space where children fall in love with reading

Once Upon Again will celebrate its grand opening this weekend, from midday on Saturday, July 12. It is based at 303 Tarring Road, in the space formerly occupied by Teach All About It.

Owned and run by married couple Leah and Ellie Baker-Taylor, along with their four-year-old son Ted, Once Upon Again was designed entirely with children in mind.

From thoughtfully curated second-hand books and affordable subscription services, to interactive workshops, storytelling events, and a relaxing café space for grown-ups, the shop promises to make reading fun, affordable, and eco-conscious.

“We want to create a space where children can fall in love with stories, where families can connect over books, and where second-hand doesn't mean second-best,” said Leah and Ellie.

"At Once Upon Again, every book has a story—before and after it’s read. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, customers can trade in pre-loved children’s books for store credit, helping to keep stories circulating and accessible. A portion of profits will be donated to literacy charities, and partnerships with local schools will support reading initiatives across Worthing.”

I visited the shop this week to have a sneak peek before opening, and to hear about Leah and Ellie’s vision. What struck me most is how passionate they are about reading, about helping children to love reading and creating a really affordable and welcoming community space for families.

The shop feels so bright and airy, and most of the books have been deliberately placed at lower-level to make them easy for children to browse and discover. You’d never believe there are already almost 4,000 books on the shelves, as there is still plenty of room to move around.

The couple said they don’t have ambitions to make a big profit from the store. They simply want to make a small wage and cover their costs, and more than anything are passionate about giving back wherever they can and creating something positive.

Leah said the idea for a book shop came about because they all love reading: “We were just amassing so many books, and they’re so expensive. Our son doesn’t love all of them, and some he just might not engage with, so we might not want to hold onto those ones. So I said to Ellie, ‘what about if we could run a children’s second-hand bookshop that’s cheap, really accessible, and do some community stuff?’”

There is a free book shelf in the shop, and the preloved ones on sale range between £1 and £3. Leah has also created mystery wrapped book packs that children can buy for £5, which contain a surprise book, stickers and notebook. She has also created a few surprise books for adults.

They also sell new sticker books for £2.50 and offer Tonie and Yoto swap stations, bringing audio storytelling to life.

Going forward, the pair would love to support nurseries, schools, hospitals and other organisations that work with children to provide them with books. They also want to host storytelling sessions and workshops.

They also have a coffee shop in the store, for parents and carers to grab a hot drink or healthy snack. It’s deliberately designed to be a more of a grab and go space to allow maximum space for the children to explore while allowing their parents to get a caffeine fix. They can also serve take-away drinks to people passing by.

For now, the couple are offering a ‘read and return’ service, where children can bring back a book they have bought and read to get 50p credit towards another book. One day, they said they would love to move towards making the whole store free, like a shop model they saw when visiting family in Chicago where they make their profit from selling rare books.

They also hope to let community and craft groups use their back room, set up book boxes around Worthing if they can get council approval and create a fancy dress section.

Leah added: “The reaction so far has been so good from people. There’s quite a lot of excitement from people we’ve engaged with. We can’t wait to open.”

Once Upon Again will be open Thursday to Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

