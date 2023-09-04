The Railway Hotel, formerly the Grand Victorian, opened to the public on Friday, August 25.

The newly renovated site – opposite Worthing Railway Station – has had a ‘£3 million overhaul’ with a ‘fresh new menu and refurbished hotel rooms’.

General manager Liam Reilly said: “It will hopefully be a one-stop shop for all of Worthing’s hospitality needs. We have got a wonderful under-cover bar area, a large garden area and of course all the bedrooms are specced out really beautifully in a boutique fashion.

"We have got two disabled, accessible rooms as well. We hope to welcome you to The Railway Hotel as soon as possible.”

The Railway Hotel held its official opening night on August 25 but welcomed guests for a dinner trial the night before. Click here to read our review.

The floor has all been levelled out and booths have been installed, along with a range of tables and chairs. As you enter in the central door, the aim is for the left-hand side to be for dining and the right-hand side for the pub.

The pub area leads out to the garden, which has also totally changed. Both conservatories are gone and instead there is a big open area with tables and chairs, set among twinkling lights, as well as a raised area with patio tables.

Amy Wonnacott, area sales and marketing manager for Portobello Brewing in the South East, said: “We are really excited to welcome guests into the venue. We have worked so hard on the venue, the service and food. We are so excited to see locals and tourists alike.

"The venue has been completely transformed with a definite WOW factor as soon as you walk through the door.

“We have 36 available rooms now, as well as a dining area and pub area. New seating has been installed, with the decor adding a real Victorian feel.

This adds a new and vibrant space to Worthing town, where we want to invite locals and local business to dine with us as well as tourists and commuters who need a place to stay.