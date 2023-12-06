Residents in Newhaven continue to face delays from Royal Mail, with some waiting over three weeks for parcels and letters to be delivered.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many residents have commented that the staff at the Royal Mail are fantastic and that the delays are not their fault, but a management problem that needs urgent action.

Newhaven Resident Rob Tapp said: “I ordered medication on 24th October which went missing, a replacement batch of medication was sent out on 2nd November. Both lots arrived on 16th November but in the meantime I'd had to get another prescription from the Doctor and collected that locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We also ordered a few bits from QVC on 10th November which arrived on 30th... so nearly 3 weeks later. It's absolutely ridiculous, how are they going to cope with the Christmas post?”

Maria Caulfield at Newhaven Royal Mail sorting office

Newhaven resident Alison Orlowska said: “For the last couple of months I have been receiving mail only once a fortnight. This is of course totally unacceptable - and is it even legal for Royal Mail to act in this way?

"It's a worry for people like me who rely on the post to receive letters with crucial hospital appointments. Also, items I have ordered, and paid for, have been very late in arriving. I subscribe to a weekly publication which comes so late, it's no longer useful. It's not good enough that parcels should be prioritised over letters. For many lonely old people, a letter is the only contact they have with friends. If Royal Mail have problems with staff retention and sickness, maybe they should review their working conditions and pay scale.”

Newhaven District Councillor Sean Macleod said: “I am being contacted regularly by residents especially in Newhaven who are missing medication or missing hospital appointments due to post not arriving. People’s health is being put at risk and people are growing increasingly concerned as the festive season begins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofcom recently fined Royal Mail £5.6m for failing to meet its First and Second Class delivery targets in the 2022/23 financial year.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield says that she has received hundreds of messages from local residents who have expressed their frustration. The MP has raised the issue with Royal Mail managers and challenged them on their lack of staff recruitment and the pressures on existing staff.

Caulfield said: “I welcome the action taken by Ofcom to fine Royal Mail over £5 million, they are clearly not meeting the standards that residents deserve for timely deliveries. I hope that Royal Mail will now take action to improve the service.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Our local teams are working extremely hard to ensure a consistent and reliable service to households this Christmas. Our employees are committed to serving their communities and we are proud of the work they are doing to sort, deliver and collect mail this festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad