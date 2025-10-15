'No longer safe to operate' - West Sussex seafront coffee kiosk confirms last day of trading

A seafront coffee kiosk will serve its Bognor customers for the final time next month.

Coffee Cup, a family-run business, announced on Thursday, October 9, that its only Sussex branch will close in November.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to close our Bognor Regis kiosk permanently with the last day of trading taking place on Sunday 2nd November,” a Facebook post read.

"We have been trying for several years to invest further into Bognor Regis seafront, but have had no progress with the council, and the kiosk is no longer safe to operate through the weather condition that a winter period brings.

“We have offered all staff the option to transfer to one of our other locations, so we hope our customers will continue to visit us elsewhere, and we want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for your support since we opened in 2016.

“Thank you Bognor.”

Arun District Council has since told Sussex World that Coffee Cup ‘has been a valued tenant’ on Bognor promenade. The council said it has ‘long recognised their enthusiasm and ambition’ to invest in and develop an ‘enhanced outlet at this location’.

A spokesperson for the council added: “Throughout their tenure, constructive conversations have taken place to explore opportunities for improvement.

“In May this year, the council met with Coffee Cup to discuss their proposed development. These discussions were positive and focused on how best to present their plans and the lease term required to support such an investment.

“Following these discussions, the economy committee considered the broader opportunity to improve food and drink offerings along the promenade.

"The committee resolved to ‘engage with existing kiosk operators to explore opportunities for enhancing and expanding the current offer in this location’.

"As part of this process, formal bids were to be invited from Coffee Cup and other operators.

“Since receiving notification of Coffee Cup’s intention to close the kiosk on November 2, the council has reached out to them to continue dialogue but has not yet received a response.”

Coffee Cup has two branches in Southsea, Portsmouth – Eastney Esplanade and Clarence Pier. It also has kiosks in Portchester shopping precinct and Alver Valley in Lee-on-the-Solent.

In the Bognor kiosk closure announcement, the family business teased it had ‘some very exciting news’ to share.

It was later revealed that Coffee Cup has ‘recently taken over two new shops’ in Waterlooville – one in the town centre and the other in Hambledon Parade.