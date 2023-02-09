One of Horsham’s best known pubs has announced its sudden closure.

Landlords of The Bear in Market Square say they will shut the pub for the final time at midnight on Saturday (February 11).

They say they have made the decision to close ‘with exceptionally heavy hearts’ after facing rapidly rising costs.

The historic pub has been in business for more than 100 years.

The Bear pub in Market Square, Horsham, has announced its sudden closure

In a statement today, the landlords say: “After a long time trying to get the best possible deal for our lease renewal, it has become unfeasible for us to continue our journey here.

"With an excruciating 20 per cent rent increase and nearly 18 per cent increase on draught products through the brewery (meaning a further 50p on Fosters necessary) it is just too difficult in the current economic situation.

“We’ll be locking the doors for the final time on Saturday February 11 at midnight. But, we have Friday and Saturday to see The Bear out with a party, just as we always have!

“With DJ Gareth on Friday 10th from 9pm, come and have a fun-filled evening with us as we say goodbye to the pub we love dearly!

“We’ve enjoyed every second of being here, meeting the customers, staff and everyone else. So thank you for being a part of The Bear.”

The statement is signed by ‘Simon, Cathy, Kieran and Team’ who also run The Stout House pub in Horsham’s Carfax.