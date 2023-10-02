Opening date announced for new Horsham restaurant
An opening date has been announced for Horsham’s newest restaurant.
Tapas and wine bar Bachata – in East Street – is to officially open at lunchtime on October 11.
Owner Ercan Yuzey is organising a preview evening for invited guests on October 10.
The premises were previously Restaurant Tristan which closed suddenly in March last year.