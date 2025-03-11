Opening date announced for The Range superstore in Horsham

Major retailer The Range has announced the opening date of a new superstore in Horsham.

It is to take over the former Homebase store at Broadbridge Heath and reopen as The Range Superstore with an integrated Homebase Garden Centre on March 21.

CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and wilko, has confirmed the opening date, following the acquisition of the Homebase brand. It follows previous announcements to launch 24 former Homebase stores across the country as The Range superstores.

CDS says the new Horsham superstore will offer customers “a fresh shopping experience, combining the exceptional product variety The Range is known for with the home improvement expertise of Homebase and featuring ‘Garden Centres by Homebase’.”

The former Homebase store in Broadbridge Heath, Horsham, is to reopen as The Range superstore and Homebase garden centre on March 21

It says the store will also follow The Range’s dog friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store, provided they are kept on a lead.

CDS says it plans to roll out up to 10 new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations across the country into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025.

The Range says it has prioritised retaining and transferring staff from the acquired Homebase locations, ensuring continuity of employment for local communities.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range.

“While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with 15 launches confirmed this year so far.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects.

"This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”

The Range sells more than 140,000 products across 18 departments including DIY, kitchen and dining, furniture, arts and crafts and textiles. It is owned and run by entrepreneur and self-made billionaire Chris Dawson.

The Range started life as a market stall trading across the south west of England and opened its first store in 1989 under the name CDS. There are now more than 210 stores across the UK and Ireland.

The retailer formed a strategic alliance with Iceland in 2018 and also introduced luxury kitchen showrooms across their stores with plans to roll-out more this year.