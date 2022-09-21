Opening date revealed for Tim Hortons debut in Chichester

Tim Hortons has announced the opening date for its brand new shop in Chichester.

Officially opening on Thursday, September 29 at 7am, fans and first-timers of the brand have the chance to win a whole host of prizes, and will finally be able to get their hands on Tim Hortons signature coffee, doughnuts and a selection of meals.

To celebrate when doors open at Chichester Retail Park, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded free drinks for a whole year, and the brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

To keep the celebrations going, there will also be a series of promotions running each week, which starts with Small Iced French Vanilla Coffee at 99p.

The new restaurant will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week with drive-thru, dine-in or takeaway options available.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the U.K. said: “We are over the moon to be making our mark on the South Coast and bringing our first-class offering to the local community in Chichester.

" As a brand, we are continuing to pursue our plans for growth, with the aim of reaching our fans all across the U.K., and so this opening is an important step in our expansion.