'Opportunity to redevelop' - Shoreham Cement Works site comes to the market; allocated for mixed use development

The former quarry, with substantial redundant cement works buildings, is allocated for mixed use development in the South Downs Local Plan.

Paul Atherton, director of the Savills South East development team, said: “The marketing of Shoreham Cement Works presents an opportunity to redevelop this expansive derelict site, delivering much-needed new facilities and housing for the area.

"The site benefits from being allocated for mixed use development within the South Downs Local Plan and the setting is unique, with the sheer scale of the quarry and the Adur River Valley to the

west.”

The site is within the historic Beeding Chalk Pit and covers a total area of just over 110 acres.

“It is currently in use for a mix of commercial and light industrial activities, including workshops, storage, aggregates and recycling,” a spokesperson for Savills added.

"The site comprises four blocks of industrial buildings overlooking the River Adur; and to the east the main cement works along with several ancillary structures, associated cement silos, recycling facilities and conveyor systems; and the extensive dormant quarried area.”

Shoreham Cement Works has been in use since the early 19th century. Cement production began in circa 1883 under the Beeding Portland Cement Company, ‘taking advantage of the nearby River Adur for transporting raw materials by barge’, Savills said.

By 1902, the facility had ‘expanded significantly’, with the addition of large kilns, wash mills, and an internal railway network.

Following a temporary closure during the Second World War, the site was rebuilt between 1946 and 1952 and rebranded as the Shoreham Cement Works, featuring modernised infrastructure and employing hundreds of people locally.

Savills added: “At its peak, the works produced 550 tonnes of cement per day. Operations ceased in around 1991 due to outdated technology and environmental concerns, particularly dust emissions.”

Interested buyers must contact the seller or agent directly to enquire about the price

For more information, contact Savills South East Development team on 01732 789778 or visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/28dabba2-c71c-44ac-b2af-e7e7cf8e3d12

1 . Shoreham Cement Works comes to the market The Shoreham Cement Works site is currently in use for a mix of commercial and light industrial activities, including workshops, storage, aggregates and recycling. Photo: Savills

2 . Shoreham Cement Works comes to the market The Shoreham Cement Works site is currently in use for a mix of commercial and light industrial activities, including workshops, storage, aggregates and recycling. Photo: Savills

3 . Shoreham Cement Works comes to the market The Shoreham Cement Works site is currently in use for a mix of commercial and light industrial activities, including workshops, storage, aggregates and recycling. Photo: Savills