Petworth high street has been named among the best in Britain for the January sales.

In a guide published by The Telegraph, Petworth was named among the top 15 places in the whole of Britain for shopping in the January sales.

The town was described as ‘picture perfect’ and was heralded for its ‘winding, chain-free streets’.

In the guide, The Telegraph said of Petworth: “Petworth is picture-perfect. With its well-preserved Tudor and Georgian houses arranged along winding, chain-free streets, the market town oozes olde-worlde atmosphere. No surprise that Bridgerton crews have filmed here.

“JMW Turner was also keen (he painted in Petworth a lot in the 1820s), and art is still a big deal. The town’s Newlands House Gallery hosts first-class exhibitions, currently focusing on Lee Miller and Picasso. Meanwhile, the National Trust’s Petworth House boasts one of the country’s largest art collections.

“There are many great independents to browse, from the Petworth Bookshop to Guilt Lingerie.

“Petworth is the only town outside London to have more than 30 arts and antiques dealers within a one-mile radius. Start at Petworth Antiques Market, where many gather under one roof, purveying vintage lace, gentleman’s paraphernalia and more.

“Augustus Brandt also sells antiques, plus modern pieces and homewares – the 1920s-style Madison Coupe glasses look just the thing for a happy new year. Award-winning deli, shop and bakery the Hungry Guest stocks a cornucopia of artisanal treats.