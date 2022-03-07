Petworth House closed for filming

Petworth House is closed between Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, April 3 for filming.

By Charlotte Harding
Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 12:29 pm

On a Facebook post it said: “Petworth House is closed to the public between Saturday 5 March and Sunday 3 April 2022 for filming. We thank our members and visitors in advance for their patience and support. Filming like this generates significant income and helps us to continue to protect and maintain Petworth House and Park for generations to come.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Petworth House on Monday, April 4.”

Representatives at Petworth House were unable to confirm what was being filmed at the late 17th-century Grade I listed country house.

The park will remain open but the garden, shop and cafe will be closed from March 14 until 26.

This is not the first time that Petworth House has been the backdrop for film or TV, in the past it was used in Mike Leigh’s film, Mr. Turner, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Petworth Park doubles as Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent’s Moors.

Petworth House will be closed for filming. Pictures: Steve Robards

