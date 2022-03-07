Petworth House closed for filming

On a Facebook post it said: “Petworth House is closed to the public between Saturday 5 March and Sunday 3 April 2022 for filming. We thank our members and visitors in advance for their patience and support. Filming like this generates significant income and helps us to continue to protect and maintain Petworth House and Park for generations to come.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Petworth House on Monday, April 4.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives at Petworth House were unable to confirm what was being filmed at the late 17th-century Grade I listed country house.

The park will remain open but the garden, shop and cafe will be closed from March 14 until 26.

This is not the first time that Petworth House has been the backdrop for film or TV, in the past it was used in Mike Leigh’s film, Mr. Turner, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Petworth Park doubles as Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent’s Moors.