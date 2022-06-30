Since it was founded in 1997, the company has enjoyed sustained growth and is now a thriving national business and local employer specialising in the supply of refurbished IT hardware.

Bill Champness, founder and managing director commented: “There has never been a more important time to build more sustainable IT solutions into the fabric of our organisations and reduce our impact on the environment, and we are passionate about building on our success over the last 25 years in business and helping people embrace that.

"We are delighted to be celebrating these two milestones and thank our hard-working team and our clients and partners who have been part of the Renewed journey so far.

Neil Robson, new business development and framework manager (L) and Bill Champness, managing director (R), at the BSI presentation at BSI HQ, Milton Keynes.

"Here’s to the next 25 years!”

The IT industry is almost unrecognisable now compared to when the business was founded, and The Renewed Store has continued to evolve and develop its offering in the face of both a rapidly changing business environment and phenomenal IT advances over the period, providing clear advice, tailored specifications, and high-performance, fit-for-purpose equipment.

The company recognises that many organisations looking to adopt more sustainable IT strategies are naturally concerned about the quality and performance of refurbished IT.

The BSI Certified Reconditioner Kitemark – awarded following a stringent certification process – demonstrates the quality and reliability of The Renewed Store’s refurbished IT hardware, allaying any fears and providing assurance that second-hand doesn’t mean second grade.

The Renewed Store team as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations.

Renewed’s project lead for the BSI accreditation process, Neil Robson, said: “Our mission is to raise awareness of the benefits of refurbished IT as we know so many businesses have yet to consider it as an alternative to new.

"We are proud to have been awarded the BSI Kitemark certification, which underpins the quality standards that are at the heart of our offer – ensuring IT buyers can be confident that with Renewed they are investing in robust, sustainable IT solutions.”

