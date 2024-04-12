Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South African multinational fast casual chain – that specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken – would open in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Hut in the Arun Retail Park, Shripney Road.

Canadian coffee and food chain Tim Hortons was previously given permission to open in the site, opposite Costa Coffee.

A planning document issued on behalf of Nando’s stated the Tim Horton proposal was ‘not implemented’.

The application read: “The proposed works are part of Nando’s ongoing commitment to enhancing and improving its new and existing portfolio of restaurants nationwide. The specific alterations are sought to provide a high-quality, bespoke and well-designed restaurant that is aesthetically pleasing to customers.

"The application proposals will enhance the appearance of the host building and, in turn, the surrounding area. The replacement signage remains modest in scale but essential to Nando’s as they advertise their occupation of this former Pizza Hut restaurant unit."

The application, by Nando's Chickenland Ltd, provided details of the proposed signage.

Two internally illuminated fascia signs would be installed at the front and rear of the building and two illuminated perspex Cockerel signs would be placed on the front and side. An outside seating area is also planned.

Bersted Parish Council offered no objection to the proposal but requested that the illuminated signs are turned off after trading hours.

Arun District Council is expected to make a decision by April 22. To view the application, go to the council’s planning portal and search for reference number