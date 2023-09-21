BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Plans put forward to expand glamping site near Horsham

Proposals are being put forward to expand a glamping site near Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to double the number of glamping units at a site at Nightingale Farm in Sincox Lane, Shipley.

Permission was first granted two years ago for eight glamping units but the operators now want to increase it to 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say the site has been operating successfully since its launch but the seasonal nature of the business means that it is under used at certain times.

Most Popular
Glamping site operators propose to increase the number of glamping units at the site near Horsham. Photo contributedGlamping site operators propose to increase the number of glamping units at the site near Horsham. Photo contributed
Glamping site operators propose to increase the number of glamping units at the site near Horsham. Photo contributed

In a statement to the council, the operators say: “In order to make the business viable and provide sustainable employment it is essential to maximise revenues through these busy spells.”

They plan to space the new units in a similar way to existing ones and say that it will mean using just a 60 per cent increase in land because a number of facilities are shared and there is already adequate parking space.

The site already has showers and a communal kitchen area and uses rain water collected by a water bus, along with an on-site well.

Have you read? Protests over plans for new homes on Horsham ‘mystery house’ site

South Downs farm set to make its own wines after planting new vineyard

Superb Sussex family home with attached annexe: Take a look inside

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nightingale Farm is currently used as an equine facility as well as glamping. But the operators say the land they propose to use for the extra glamping units is not suitable for horses “due to the density of oak trees and presence of acorns, dropped leaf and twigs that are poisonous for horses.”

They say they support the council’s dark skies initiative and the units will have solar supported battery-powered low-level lighting.

Related topics:ProposalsPlanning permissionHorsham District Council