Plans submitted for new retail park in West Sussex town with an Aldi supermarket, McDonald's and Costa Coffee drive-thru
An Aldi supermarket, a Costa Coffee drive-thru and a McDonalds drive-thru are proposed as part of the application on the land currently occupied by the old Parkers' building and warehouse in Wick.
Arun District Council has received the application for the unoccupied land between Kingley Gate and Morrisons north of the A259.
The second part of the application is for an industrial unit of light warehouses and distribution warehouses. This is on the currently unoccupied land, that sits to the east of Kingley Gate – north of the pedestrian footpath to Morrisons.
A planning statement – produced by ECE Planning on behalf of NCL Estates Ltd – explained the plan to ‘deliver a new retail facility and industrial area across two phases’.
The document read: “The proposals seek to redevelop a vacant, brownfield site within a highly sustainable location north of the A259.
"The proposed development will deliver an Aldi Food store, Costa and McDonalds drive-thru facilities, and up to 8,800sqm of Light Industrial floorspace, bringing significant socio-economic benefits to the area through this under-utilised site.
“The proposed development has been prepared in consultation with the local planning authority and the local community, through pre-application advice and public consultation. Comments received through these consultation processes have helped inform the development.
"The proposed layout has been sensitively designed across both phases to not have a detrimental impact on existing residential amenity, ecology or landscape, with an enhanced landscape buffer screening to limit impact on the surrounding area as visual impact.”
The public consultation for the application continues until May 30.
To find out more, and have your say, visit www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for reference LU/72/25/OUT.
