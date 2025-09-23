Popular café-bakery brand to open in Crawley creating 15 local jobs

Muffin Break, the popular café-bakery brand known for its freshly baked goods and handcrafted coffee, is set to open a brand-new café in Crawley this October, creating 15 local jobs.

The new store, located in the bustling County Mall Shopping Centre, will span 1,500 square feet and bring Muffin Break’s all-day café experience to the heart of the town. Recruitment for 15 full and part-time positions is already underway, with opportunities available on Indeed.

Muffin Break has earned a loyal following across the UK for its commitment to baking on-site each day, offering a wide selection of sweet and savoury options, paired with expertly made coffee crafted from 100% Arabica beans. The Crawley café will provide a warm and welcoming space for shoppers, workers and visitors alike, whether it’s for a quick coffee, a freshly baked muffin, or a relaxed lunch.

Michael Johnson, Franchise Development Executive at Foodco UK, said: “We are delighted to be opening in Crawley and to be creating new employment opportunities in the area. Our cafés are all about freshly baked food, quality coffee and a relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming the local community to experience everything Muffin Break has to offer.”

The Crawley opening reflects Muffin Break’s continued investment in UK high streets, bringing great food and coffee to more people while creating valuable opportunities within local communities nationwide.

For further information, or to explore franchise opportunities with Muffin Break, please visit www.muffinbreak.co.uk.