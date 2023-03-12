A popular business in Horsham has announced that it will be shutting its doors permanently.

Signs outside Prezzo in the Carfax have confirmed that the pizza restaurant has closed permanently.

The sign said: “We’re sorry Horsham but we are permanently closed.

"Thank you for your support over the years.”

Prezzo’s closure in Horsham marks the closure of another site of the chain in Sussex.

Prezzo restaurants in Arundel and Midhurst also closed in 2018 due to the company’s decision to ‘rationalise its estate and to reduce the cost of its leased restaurants.’

Prezzo also axed 22 restaurants and cut 216 jobs as part of a last-ditch rescue deal in 2021.

Cain International, which bought the chain in December 2023, bought it back from administrators in a pre-pack deal to try and secure its future.