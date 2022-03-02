Richard and Suzi Bradley said they had plans to improve the marquee and invest in the attraction, which has been based in Steyne Gardens.

When they approached Worthing Borough Council about extending their lease, Suzi said they were told they would have to submit an ‘expression of interest’.

Suzi said: “We thought it would be nice to renew the marquee, spend some money on it and make it all nice, so we went to the council, hoping they would extend our lease.

"Council officers told us the members wanted the ice rink moved to Montague Place as they were doing the regeneration programme.

“We were told we had to put in an expression of interest and they would go to other commercial operators. It sounds like it will go to the person who will offer the most money.

“The council have never asked for our opinion on how it would work in the town centre. There was no public consultation on the plans.

"They did not have an idea about the community impact."

The borough council said both Steyne Gardens and Montague Place are ‘potential locations’ to host the ice rink, which has become a ‘popular winter attraction for residents and visitors to the town’.

A spokesperson added: “As the current operator’s lease has now expired, we will shortly be inviting expressions of interest for an ice rink provider for the next five years. We very much welcome an application from the existing providers.”

Suzi now fears losing the business, which she said has been built into something ‘really unique’ for the South East, running from the middle of November to the end of of February.

The rink regularly welcomed, and provided lessons for, schoolchildren, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

“It’s had a huge community impact,” Suzi said.

“I don’t know of any other ice rink that does what we do.

“We make a living out of people enjoying themselves.

"We appreciate we’ve been very lucky to be in Steyne Gardens for so long.