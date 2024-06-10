Ardingly Activity Centre and the leasehold interest of Ardingly Reservoir is being marketed by Savills rural agency team for offers over £375,000.

The current leaseholder has developed and run a successful water sports business at the site for 38 years and is now planning to retire.

Ardingly Reservoir has a surface water area of about 152 acres, and the lease benefits from exclusive rights to all water sports.

The activity centre offers a number of activities through courses, clubs and hire, including sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, rowing, fishing on a day or season ticket and open water swimming via Mid Sussex Triathlon Club.

A recreational building, including the Black Hut Kiosk which serves drinks and snacks, is included within the lease. There is a large car park which the activity centre have permission to use.

The activity centre has Royal Yachting Association and Adventure Activities Licensing Service certification and there is a further opportunity to expand.

In total, the reservoir and land extends to just over 166 acres. The leasehold, which has about 17 years remaining, is held between South East Water and Ardingly Activity Centre Ltd.

Hannah Riches of Savills rural agency team in the south east said: “This is an exciting chance to buy an established leisure enterprise, in this extremely popular West Sussex location. The business is well regarded, with a healthy annual income, and we anticipate a lot of interest in this opportunity.”

For more information, contact Savills rural agency on 01732 879050.

1 . Ardingly Activity Centre The current leaseholder is retiring after 38 years Photo: Contributed

2 . Ardingly Activity Centre The activity centre hosts a number of activities including sailing, kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, rowing and fishing. Photo: Contributed

3 . Ardingly Activity Centre It's a popular destination for water sports. Photo: Contributed

4 . Ardingly Activity Centre In total, the reservoir and land extends to just over 166 acres. Photo: Contributed