Popular West Sussex pub gets a complete transformation – with a fresh new look and menu revamp

The revamp of The Oystercatcher, on Yapton Road, Climping, comes just weeks after another pub in the village was reopened after being closed for years. The Black Horse, in Climping Street, opened its doors at the beginning of last month.

A spokesman for The Oystercatcher said: “The new look pays homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location of the Oystercatcher, whilst also breathing in new life into the pub giving it a fresh, contemporary feel.

“Among the notable changes, are a stunning new beer garden, and elegantly styled interiors, perfect for getting together with friends and family.

"There is also a private function room which is perfect for gatherings from 30 people up to 100 people. There will also be a charity quiz night held once a month.

“Along with a new appearance, the Oystercatcher is also offering a revamped menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes including Chicken Parmigiana, seared fillets of Seabass served with King Prawns, and a range of Signature Skewers straight from the chargrill.

"And, for those guests craving country pub classics, you can look forward to sensational Steaks, traditional Fish & Chips, and the pub’s hearty Home-Baked Pie of the Day.”

Historically, The Oystercatcher was a private family home which was left derelict for several years before the pub came into being.

To this day, The Oystercatcher serves as a central hub for the local community and continues to welcome furry friends.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, general manager Meg Yates said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome both our regulars and first-time guests to experience the Oystercatcher’s new, refreshed look.

“Whether you're seeking a picturesque setting to enjoy high-quality dining or a cosy spot by the fire to enjoy a drink, our pub has it all."

To reserve a table at the new-look The Oystercatcher, visit: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/south-east/theoystercatcherclimping#/.

