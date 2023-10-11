BREAKING
Popular Worthing businessman sells workshop after 40 years

A Worthing businessman has sold his workshop after trading for 40 years.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Doug Newman ran The MOT Welding Services as a sole trader in central Worthing and prided himself on supporting the community, with all of his work ‘coming via recommendations’.

Doug’s wife, Kristina – whom he met through the job – said: “He has never advertised or had a website. Always busy and has become well known as a specialist in his field, always trying to help others where he can.

“At the end of September he sold his workshop in Ivy Arch Road, Worthing and I feel many people would like to know that he is well and starting to enjoy his time travelling.

Doug Newman, pictured with Rusty the dog, ran The MOT Welding Services as a sole trader in central Worthing and prided himself on supporting the community, with all of his work ‘coming via recommendations’. Photo contributedDoug Newman, pictured with Rusty the dog, ran The MOT Welding Services as a sole trader in central Worthing and prided himself on supporting the community, with all of his work ‘coming via recommendations’. Photo contributed
"We would like to welcome all that know him to join us for a drink in the Cricketers pub, Broadwater on Friday, October 27 from 4pm.”

Kristina said Doug became ‘well-known and respected’ to a variety of like-minded businesses and individuals.

She added: “Many garages would also bring work to him for a job well done and someone they could trust.”

Doug added: “I want to thank all the people who’ve come through the doors over the years, and even those passing by, whether funny, friendly, desperate, in need of a chat and even the odd rude one – I appreciated them all and many are now classed as friends.”

