Five new jobs will be created thanks to a £220,000 investment at The Park View on Salvington Road.

The project is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and the pub’s operators Sussex Inns Group, which has ten other pubs across the county.

"To cater for demand at the popular local, the project includes a stunning 40-seater extension that can be opened up for alfresco drinking and dining in warm weather,” a spokesperson for Star Pubs said.

"The works begin on May 7 and will be completed by mid-June in time for the start of the Euros [UEFA EURO 2024]. Five new jobs will be created.”

The Park View’s licensees – Worthing born-and-bred Charlotte Morley and Steve Pease – are keeping the pub open throughout the five-week project to ‘ensure that regulars retain their gathering place’.

Charlotte said: “The makeover is a great way to thank the community for their support over the past few years. The designs are fantastic; we’re really excited.

"We’ll be celebrating the pub’s new look with customers throughout the Euros and going all out to create a brilliant atmosphere for them.”

The exterior of The Park View will be ‘totally renovated and repainted’, with new signage and lighting installed – ‘enhancing the neighbourhood’.

A spokesperson added: “The external improvements will also add an outdoor bar stocking a full range of drinks – including draught beer and cider – to the pub’s secluded south-facing garden, which is one of the largest in Worthing.

"A big screen will be put up in the garden for the Euros so that residents can enjoy watching the tournament together.”

Customers’ four-legged friends ‘have not been forgotten either’.

"They will have their own outside doggy station serving treats and bowls of waters on the house,” Star Pubs said.

"The project will build a stylish lounge and dining area on the back of the pub with retractable glass sides and views over the garden. The new room will provide much- needed extra seating for customers during the winter and more dining space for people attracted to the pub’s garden in the summer.”

The Park View is known for its homemade freshly prepared food. Ingredients are locally sourced from a nearby butcher and green grocers whenever possible, and the pub’s gourmet burgers and Sunday roasts are ‘particular customer favourites’.

"The overhaul will incorporate a new kitchen to enable Charlotte and Steve to introduce a larger, more varied menu with seasonal dishes.

"Other improvements to the pub include an upgrade of the toilets and reupholstering the furniture.”

Ron Barnes, Star Pubs’ area manager said Charlotte and Steve have ‘put their all’ into The Park View.

He added: “Thanks to their hard work it’s a superb pub as well as a hub of the community that helps many local good causes. We’re delighted to be investing in The Park View to take it to the next level and make it more spacious for the many people who use it.”

1 . Popular Worthing pub set for major transformation with alfresco drinking and 'outside doggy station' planned The Park View’s licensees – Worthing born-and-bred Charlotte Morley and Steve Pease – are keeping the pub open throughout the five-week project to ‘ensure that regulars retain their gathering place’. Photo: Star Pubs

2 . Popular Worthing pub set for major transformation with alfresco drinking and 'outside doggy station' planned Five new jobs will be created thanks to a £220,000 investment at The Park View on Salvington Road. Photo: Star Pubs

3 . Popular Worthing pub set for major transformation with alfresco drinking and 'outside doggy station' planned The works begin on May 7 and will be completed by mid-June in time for the start of UEFA EURO 2024 Photo: Star Pubs

4 . Popular Worthing pub set for major transformation with alfresco drinking and 'outside doggy station' planned An artist’s impression of The Park View after the works are completed Photo: Star Pubs