Pret A Manger store to open in Eastbourne

By Megan Baker
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:38 BST
High-street chain Pret A Manger is set to open a new store in Eastbourne.

The sandwich shop chain has been granted permission to move into the former Patisserie Valerie site in Terminus Road, following a planning application submitted to the council.

The application laid out plans to add a single story extension to the building for additional seating, and to install two illuminated signs on the shop frontage.

Eastbourne Borough Council approved the plans with a number of conditions this month.

The site previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie has been vacant since 2022.

Pret A Manger has been approached for a comment.

Proposed shop frontage. Photo: EBC

The site was previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie.

The site was previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie. Photo: Google Street View

