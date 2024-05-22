The sandwich shop chain has been granted permission to move into the former Patisserie Valerie site in Terminus Road, following a planning application submitted to the council.

The application laid out plans to add a single story extension to the building for additional seating, and to install two illuminated signs on the shop frontage.

Eastbourne Borough Council approved the plans with a number of conditions this month.

The site previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie has been vacant since 2022.

Pret A Manger has been approached for a comment.

