The sandwich shop chain has been granted permission to move into the former Patisserie Valerie site in Terminus Road, following a planning application submitted to the council.
The application laid out plans to add a single story extension to the building for additional seating, and to install two illuminated signs on the shop frontage.
Eastbourne Borough Council approved the plans with a number of conditions this month.
The site previously occupied by Patisserie Valerie has been vacant since 2022.
Pret A Manger has been approached for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.