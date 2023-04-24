Edit Account-Sign Out
Prezzo to close in Eastbourne and Hailsham - Here's why

Italian restaurant chain Prezzo is closing its stores in Hailsham and Eastbourne as well as 42 others, here is why.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

Prezzo is closing 46 restaurants including. Eastbourne and Hailsham, putting 810 jobs at risk of redundancy, it has been announced. The Italian restaurant chain is set to close its ‘loss making’ sites.

Sites in Chichester, Eastbourne and Hailsham will close along with many others across the country.

The closures will leave the hospitality chain with 97 restaurants and about 2,000 staff. Prezzo staff were informed about the closures on Monday morning, with a consultation process launched.

The news comes after Horsham’s Prezzo location closed its doors without notice in March.

Dean Challenger, chief executive of Prezzo, said: “The last three years have been some of the hardest times I have ever seen for the high street and I’m extremely proud of the way our colleagues have retained Prezzo’s position as an appealing, trusted, great value food and drink experience.

“But the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis, the changing face of the high street and soaring inflation has made it impossible to keep all our restaurants operating profitably.

“We believe the tough decisions we are making today will ensure Prezzo can continue serving communities with high-quality, accessible Italian-inspired meals for many more years to come.”

Prezzo said it will work to redeploy “as many staff internally as possible” and will support others in new opportunities. The restaurant group said costs have increased over the past year, with its utility bills more than doubling and double-digit wage inflation.

