A click and collect service has been launched at three Primark stores in Sussex.

From Wednesday, April 16, Primark’s stores in Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne will now offer click & collect – taking the total number of stores with the service to 158 across England and Wales.

It will be rolled out to all Primark’s 187 stores across the UK in time for summer, the company said.

A Primark spokesperson said: “Customers across Sussex can now shop thousands of Primark products, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware, on the website, order through click & collect, then pick up their items at a convenient time.

“It also gives customers access to new and expanded ranges they might not otherwise be able to get in their local store. This includes Primark’s affordable adaptive clothing range, which launched earlier this year.

"The range offers more than 40 stylish wardrobe staples for men and women and has been specially designed around the needs of those living with a disability in partnership with adaptive designer and disability campaigner, Victoria Jenkins.”

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director, said Primark is ‘delighted to reveal the next wave of stores’ to offer click & collect.

She said it will give more customers the ‘chance to shop online from the great ranges they know and love before collecting in store’.

She added: “With summer in sight, it’s just one way we’re making it even easier for everyone in Sussex to get their summer wardrobe essentials.”

Primark said the ongoing expansion of click & collect is ‘just one part’ of its ongoing investments in its stores, as it continues to look at ways to give shoppers ‘greater convenience and choice and more reasons to visit’ their local high street.

The spokesperson for the retail chain added: “Independent research conducted by Public First found that the retailer contributes £2.6 billion to the UK economy and supports 54,000 jobs across the country. In addition, 2.3 million people cite Primark as the main reason for visiting their high street each week, with every £10 spent at a Primark store also generating an additional £3.60 for the high street.

“This means Primark supports around £1 billion of spending in other stores and £500 million in restaurants each year. ”

The three Primark stores in Sussex launching click & collect are:

– Crawley, Store 4, County Mall Shopping Centre, RH10 1FP;

– Eastbourne, The Beacon, BN21 3NW;

– Brighton, 169-174 Western Road, BN1 2BA