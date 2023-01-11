A new sports drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul has hit the shelves of a village shop between Horsham and Crawley.

Sales of the internet sensation Prime Hydration Drink – PRIME – have seen people across the country stampeding to get their hands on it.

Long queues formed at Aldi in Crawley when it first went on sale there two weeks ago.

Now village newsagents Handcross News have announced that they have managed to get stocks - along with supplies of Takis crisps, a type of fiery Mexican tortilla chip featured on Tik Tok.

Mr and Mrs Amin, who run the Handcross newsagents, say that they have limited stocks of the drink and crisps – “First come, first served.”

They are selling bottles of PRIME for £12.99 and the crisps for £2 a packet.

They explained that they had ordered stocks six months ago but had only just received supplies.

Some bottles of hard-to-get-your-hands-on PRIME have been selling for £100 each in London.

KSI and Logan Paul say on their website that they created PRIME to “fill the void where great taste meets function. ​

“We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to worked countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand and surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world.”