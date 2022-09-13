Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl, Iceland and M&S has confirmed stores for will close for the day.

Tesco's large stores will be closed all day and Express stores will be closed until 5pm. Co-op stores will also be closed until 5pm.Asda will also be closed until 5pm on Monday and Morrisons is still confirming its arrangements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many supermarkets are also suspending or reducing their online deliveries that day as well to allow staff time to watch the funeral and pay their respects.

Many shops will be closed on Monday for the Queen's funeral (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

It comes as a number of other retailers said they will shut up shop on September 19 after King Charles III confirmed the day on which Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place will be a bank holiday for the whole of the United Kingdom.

The newly proclaimed monarch approved the bank holiday during the first part of his proclamation in St James’ Palace, London.

Shops which will be closed include B&Q, Poundland, Kwik Fit, Halfords and Wilko. Many smaller independent stores are also expected to be closed for the day.

Meanwhile schools and colleges across Sussex will also be closed for the day to allow staff and students to have the opportunity to watch the funeral. Businesses running non-essential services across Sussex have also given staff the day off.