Removal of ATM confirmed for Midhurst bank site

The ATM built in to the wall of the former Barclays bank site in North Street, Midhurst, has been approved by the South Downs National Park planning authority.

The plans [SDNP/21/03028/FUL] were submitted in June last year and will see the ATM space replaced with a window. Another 11 windows at the site will also be removed and the night safe will be filled in with bricks.

Midhurst’s Barclays branch closed its doors for the final time in July last year and is now being listed as a commercial property to let with Cowdray which has put it on the market for £27,000 per annum.

The former Barclays building on North Street, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards

Planning committee members of Midhurst Town Council were consulted over the plans but gave no objection’.

Nearby branches include The Square, Petersfield and East Street, Chichester.

In January this year, plans to turn the former Lloyd’s bank site in Church Hill were approved and the process began to turn the site into residential flats.